Smith County Animal Shelter changes hours of operation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to approve new hours of operation for the Animal Shelter.

The Commissioners Court voted in October to extend the hours the shelter was open to the public, including opening during lunch and staying open until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and opening on Saturday.

Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene said they did not see an increase in people coming in to the shelter to adopt dogs during the extended hours and it resulted in compensatory time being worked by the employees.

Starting immediately, the shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but it will continue to remain open during the lunch hour. The shelter will also not be open every Saturday but will occasionally hold special adoption events on the weekends.

For more information or to view the dogs available for adoption, visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/animal-shelter or www.facebook.com/smithcountyanimalcontrol

