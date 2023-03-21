Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Smith County Animal Shelter changes hours of operation

The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to approve new hours of operation for the Animal Shelter.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to approve new hours of operation for the Animal Shelter.

The Commissioners Court voted in October to extend the hours the shelter was open to the public, including opening during lunch and staying open until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and opening on Saturday.

Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene said they did not see an increase in people coming in to the shelter to adopt dogs during the extended hours and it resulted in compensatory time being worked by the employees.

Starting immediately, the shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but it will continue to remain open during the lunch hour. The shelter will also not be open every Saturday but will occasionally hold special adoption events on the weekends.

For more information or to view the dogs available for adoption, visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/animal-shelter or www.facebook.com/smithcountyanimalcontrol

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man reported missing in Longview found dead
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old
The Board of Trustees voted on Thursday, Feb. 10 to call a bond election in the amount of...
DPS says Mineola ISD bus driver crossed center line in crash
Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Smith County Sheriff’s office investigates newborn infant death

Latest News

The newest member of the Caldwell Zoo family is a baby Colobus monkey, announced Monday on the...
Caldwell Zoo adds new rhino, announces birth of monkey
Kiano, Caldwell Zoo's new black rhino
Kiano, Caldwell Zoo's new black rhino
The newest member of the Caldwell Zoo family is a baby Colobus monkey, announced Monday on the...
Caldwell Zoo adds new rhino, announces birth of monkey
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F