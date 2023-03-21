Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mineola ISD students released from hospital after bus crash

The Board of Trustees voted on Thursday, Feb. 10 to call a bond election in the amount of $29,855,000.(Mineola ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - All students who were taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a Mineola ISD bus crash on Monday have been released.

Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize gave an update on the situation in a social media post Tuesday morning.

“We are thankful to report this morning that all students who were transported to local hospitals following our bus accident yesterday have been treated and released,” Mize said. “Please continue to join us in prayer for the students involved,  our bus driver, and the driver of the other vehicle involved.”

Six students were injured Monday morning after the bus they were traveling in collided with another vehicle. The bus driver and the driver of a Nissan Versa were also injured. Texas DPS said its initial investigation revealed that the driver of the bus had crossed the center line of the roadway on Loop 564, resulting in the crash.

Previous reporting:

Texas DPS says Mineola ISD bus driver crossed center line in crash

