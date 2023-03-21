Mineola ISD students released from hospital after bus crash

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - All students who were taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a Mineola ISD bus crash on Monday have been released.

Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize gave an update on the situation in a social media post Tuesday morning.

“We are thankful to report this morning that all students who were transported to local hospitals following our bus accident yesterday have been treated and released,” Mize said. “Please continue to join us in prayer for the students involved, our bus driver, and the driver of the other vehicle involved.”

Six students were injured Monday morning after the bus they were traveling in collided with another vehicle. The bus driver and the driver of a Nissan Versa were also injured. Texas DPS said its initial investigation revealed that the driver of the bus had crossed the center line of the roadway on Loop 564, resulting in the crash.

