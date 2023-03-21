Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Marshall ISD student died over weekend, district announces

Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD(Marshall ISD FB)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Independent School District announced on social media Monday that one of the district’s students had died.

Marshall Early Graduation School student Braiden Dreesen-Branch died, the distric said. They did not say how the student died, however, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for the family of Braiden, he was involved in a wreck. We have reached out to Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher for confirmation of this, but have not received a reply at this time.

“A counseling team will be available at school to talk with students and support those who knew Braiden. If you’d like your child to speak with a counselor about this news, please contact Marshall Early Graduation School, and we will make arrangements. Thank you for keeping Braiden’s family in your thoughts during this very difficult time,” the district posted on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man reported missing in Longview found dead
DPS said the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash near Henderson
The report states this investigation is ongoing.
1 dead in Cherokee County head-on wreck
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
The Board of Trustees voted on Thursday, Feb. 10 to call a bond election in the amount of...
DPS says Mineola ISD bus driver crossed center line in crash

Latest News

Jacksonville native opens beauty school in her hometown
Jacksonville native opens beauty school in her hometown
Tips to keep safe while cycling on East Texas roadways
Tips to increase cyclists’ safety on East Texas roadways
Longview Library Follow Up
Longview library cancels lock-in due to unruly teens
Cavenders First Look
Cavender’s Boot City gives first look at renovated flagship Tyler store