Marshall ISD student died over weekend, district announces

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Independent School District announced on social media Monday that one of the district’s students had died.

Marshall Early Graduation School student Braiden Dreesen-Branch died, the distric said. They did not say how the student died, however, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for the family of Braiden, he was involved in a wreck. We have reached out to Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher for confirmation of this, but have not received a reply at this time.

“A counseling team will be available at school to talk with students and support those who knew Braiden. If you’d like your child to speak with a counselor about this news, please contact Marshall Early Graduation School, and we will make arrangements. Thank you for keeping Braiden’s family in your thoughts during this very difficult time,” the district posted on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.