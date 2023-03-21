Jacksonville native opens beauty school in her hometown

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Always A1 Beauty School is owned by Jacksonville high school graduate, Alex Smith. She always had a passion for beauty and wanted to pursue a career in cosmetology.

“When I went to high school I noticed that we didn’t have that program when I was in high school. We didn’t have a cosmetology program.” said Smith.

So she got her license at a Dallas beauty school. But after graduating, she had $20,000 in financial aid and $10,000 in debt.

“And a lot of people don’t know that when you get financial aid that you’re not going to school for free, you’ve got to pay that debt back. So I wanted to open up a school in my hometown to help my community, to make the beauty industry more affordable,” she said.

17-year-old Laci Kee started the cosmetology program last month. She plans to open up her own hair business.

“This school offers a lot more I guess cause I’m getting to learn on all ethnicities of hair. So I’m not just on one person, so that I can welcome anybody.”

And cosmetology is not the only available program. They also offer esthetician and eyelash programs. Deja Hamilton of Tyler is working to get her eyelash extension license.

“I actually graduate tomorrow so I am excited to take everything I’ve learned here and apply it in the real world with real clients.”

Smith says she hopes to make a difference for East Texans through this beauty school.

“And just continue to grow, see as many students come through here and get licensed and actually not just get licensed, but to be really skilled at whatever field they choose to do.”

Always A1 Beauty School plans to offer their barber and nail tech program by this summer. You can keep an eye on their Facebook page here.

