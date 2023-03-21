East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds and some drizzle possible through this evening and a few patches possible overnight tonight. For the next few days, we start off cloudy and become partly cloudy for a few hours in the afternoon. Much warmer temperatures are likely with highs in the lower 80s. A Pacific Cold Front moves through early on Friday morning and with this front, a few isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible. After this area of precipitation moves through, partly cloudy skies are expected during the afternoon. Skies will clear overnight, and we should see a Sunny and very pleasant day on Saturday. Clouds slowly return on Sunday as another cold front moves through very late on Sunday/early Monday morning. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible with this front as well. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. The wind is expected to remain fairly strong through Friday...out of the south on Wednesday and Thursday, then more SW to W on Friday. Less wind on Saturday. A bit breezy on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Have a great day.

