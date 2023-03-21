Caldwell Zoo welcomes newborn baby Colobus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Caldwell Zoo announced, via their official Facebook page, the birth of new colobus baby to parents Theodora and Pamba.

The whole family in the enclosure have taken a role in caring for the newborn. Caldwell Zoo has not mentioned what gender the newborn is or what they’re thinking about naming it.

The precious new arrival is out on exhibit on warm days.

