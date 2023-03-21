Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Caldwell Zoo adds new rhino, announces birth of monkey

The baby’s personality will start to reveal itself soon, but the monkey’s zookeeper already has an idea of what their personality could be.
By Lorena Rivas
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caldwell Zoo has welcomed a new baby monkey and a new endangered rhino into the fold as their latest additions.

The newest member of the Caldwell Zoo family is a baby Colobus monkey, announced Monday on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The baby doesn’t have a name yet because zoo staff hasn’t found out whether it is a male or female.

The baby’s parents are Theodora and Pamba. For the first few days the baby stayed with its mother; however, now that it’s a week old, the whole family is taking care of it.

Theo loves to hold her baby close and will allow grandma, Adanna, and Theo’s sister Paxton to hold the baby while Theo eats. Father Pamba keeps watch to ensure everyone is safe.

The baby’s personality will start to reveal itself soon, but the monkey’s zookeeper already has an idea of what its personality could be.

“I haven’t seen any personality with this monkey yet,” said zookeeper Misty Simons. “But our one year old that we have has a personality, so this monkey will get a personality.”

The one-year-old monkey Simons mentions is Oakleigh, Theo’s half brother and the new baby’s uncle who recently celebrated his first birthday on February 27.

Infants aren’t the only new arrivals at the Caldwell Zoo, however.

Kiano is a 12-year-old black rhino the zoo received from the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa. Kiano’s exhibit was put on display back in January. This is the first rhino Caldwell Zoo has had in around four years.

Kiano’s species is critically endangered due to poaching. The zoo is committed to protecting endangered species and believes Kiano will be an excellent ambassador for his species.

