Both Seasons End for Trinity Valley Men and the UT Tyler Ladies.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity Valley earlier today fell to Vincennes University 70-57 in round one of the NJCAA D1 Men’s Basketball Championship, bringing Trinity Valley’s season to an end.

It would be more bad news in college basketball around Tyler as the UT Tyler Lady Patriots would also fall to Ashland 81 to 72 in the NCAA Division Two Women’s Basketball Elite Eight round. UT Tyler Lady Patriots ends their season as well.

