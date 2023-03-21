Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Arrest affidavit: Longview woman gave birth to infant in toilet

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit alleges a Longview woman who left her newborn infant in a bucket gave birth to it in a toilet.

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes, 23, said she gave birth to the infant on March 12 around 4 p.m. at her home on the 18000 block of Highway 69 in Lindale according to the affidavit. She said she prepared for the birth by ordering bedsheets, feminine hygiene products and Tylenol.

According to the affidavit, Holmes said she gave birth while standing over the toilet, where she “only looked at it once” before wrapping it in a brown towel and placing it in a red bucket.

She said she then placed it outside behind the trailer, where she only checked on it once after cleaning the bathroom and before going to sleep, according to the affidavit. Holmes said she never checked on the infant again.

Holmes said she contacted the the suspected father of the child through Snapchat.

“I’m pregnant,” she said. “That cant happen again, I cant be pregnant.”

Authorities responded to the location on Wednesday after Holmes’ roommate, the homeowner, called concerning the infant. They found the infant in the bucket, wrapped in the towel as Holmes had left it three days before.

Holmes was arrested on Thursday for the offense of Abuse of Corpse without Legal Authority. She is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond.

Our previous reporting on this case can be read here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man reported missing in Longview found dead
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old
The Board of Trustees voted on Thursday, Feb. 10 to call a bond election in the amount of...
DPS says Mineola ISD bus driver crossed center line in crash
Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Smith County Sheriff’s office investigates newborn infant death

Latest News

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Smith County Sheriff’s office investigates newborn infant death
Workers make repairs on the Nacogdoches County Jail.
WebXtra: Repairs underway on Nacogdoches County Jail
Kendall Johnson
Trial begins for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder
Testimony began Tuesday in the criminal trial of a Tyler man who prosecutors say influenced a...
Trial begins for Tyler man accused of forcing friend to commit murder