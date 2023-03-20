Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UT-Tyler Lady Patriots to compete in Elite 8 NCAA DIV II

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday night the UT-Tyler Lady Patriots will be competing in the Elite 8, NCAA DIV II tournament for the second time in the teams history.

Head coach Rebecca Alvidrez has led the Lady Patriots to remarkable milestone in just the two seasons that she has been in charge so far and she is not shy about what she still wants to accomplish.

“Making it to the NCAA tournament with 64 teams is a pretty bid deal and every time that you win a game you survive and advance, so we just wanna be able to take one step at a time.”

Although its important for Coach Alvidrez to keep her teams collective mind composed and focused its also important that the Lady Patriots put up a fight.

“Now that we’re headed to the Elite 8, who not. Why not push through it? We made it this far we got to stay focused. Sometimes people are just happy to make it to the Elite Eight, I don’t want to do that. I think we’re good enough.” said coach Alvidrez.

The UT-Tyler Lady Patriots take on #1 seed Ashland at 6 p.m.

