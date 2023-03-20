Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Smith County Sheriff’s office investigates newborn infant death

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s office was alerted of a dead infant near Tyler on Wednesday night.

An affidavit from the sheriff’s office stated that around 7:20 pm on Saturday, Smith County deputies responded to the 18000 block of US Hwy 69 North near Tyler regarding the infant.

Upon arrival, deputies were directed to the back yard where they saw an overturned mop bucket covering a lifeless newborn infant that was wrapped in a towel. At that time, deputies secured the area and requested the assistance of investigators and the crime scene unit.

During this investigation the mother of the newborn was identified as Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes. She admitted to having the infant on March 12, wrapping the infant in a brown towel, placing the infant in a red bucket and placing the bucket outside behind the residence according to the affidavit.

Smith County Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin arrived on scene and ordered an autopsy. The infant was then transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler for the autopsy.

On Thursday, Investigators prepared an arrest affidavit and presented it to Judge Taylor Heaton. Judge Heaton issued an arrest warrant for Cooper-Holmes for the criminal offense of Abuse of Corpse without Legal Authority and set bond at $1 million dollars.

On Saturday, Smith County Deputies arrested Cooper-Holmes and transported her to the Smith County Jail. She was booked in for the listed warrant and remains incarcerated.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS said the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash near Henderson
Johnathan Antione Reeves
Carthage man accused of murder after shooting in Marshall
The report states this investigation is ongoing.
1 dead in Cherokee County head-on wreck
A man driving a handicap scooter has been injured in a Smith County wreck.
Man in handicap scooter injured in wreck on Tyler loop
Police: Man reported missing in Longview found dead

Latest News

The Board of Trustees voted on Thursday, Feb. 10 to call a bond election in the amount of...
6 Mineola ISD students injured in bus crash
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old
Tyler man sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilt of intoxication manslaughter
Apache Belles performed in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Ireland
Apache Belles return from Ireland and gear up for spring show