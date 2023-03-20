Smith County Sheriff’s office investigates newborn infant death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s office was alerted of a dead infant near Tyler on Wednesday night.

An affidavit from the sheriff’s office stated that around 7:20 pm on Saturday, Smith County deputies responded to the 18000 block of US Hwy 69 North near Tyler regarding the infant.

Upon arrival, deputies were directed to the back yard where they saw an overturned mop bucket covering a lifeless newborn infant that was wrapped in a towel. At that time, deputies secured the area and requested the assistance of investigators and the crime scene unit.

During this investigation the mother of the newborn was identified as Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes. She admitted to having the infant on March 12, wrapping the infant in a brown towel, placing the infant in a red bucket and placing the bucket outside behind the residence according to the affidavit.

Smith County Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin arrived on scene and ordered an autopsy. The infant was then transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler for the autopsy.

On Thursday, Investigators prepared an arrest affidavit and presented it to Judge Taylor Heaton. Judge Heaton issued an arrest warrant for Cooper-Holmes for the criminal offense of Abuse of Corpse without Legal Authority and set bond at $1 million dollars.

On Saturday, Smith County Deputies arrested Cooper-Holmes and transported her to the Smith County Jail. She was booked in for the listed warrant and remains incarcerated.

