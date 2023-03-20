Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in string of burglaries in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of burglary and theft cases in the western areas of Smith County.

Additionally, they say they have found out that similar cases are being reported near Chandler. A person and vehicle of interest have been established through continuing investigations as well as information received by the sheriff’s office.

The two attached pictures are from the scene of a burglary that occurred on CR 1131 in the Flint area. The suspect and vehicle have also been seen in other areas where similar cases have been reported.

The man is described as a white male driving an older Dodge pickup, possibly white in color, black wheels, no grill, and with three dents on the front portion of the hood, the sheriff’s office reports.

If anyone recognizes this suspect and/or suspect vehicle, please notify the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Investigator Jason Hampton at (903) 590-2629.

