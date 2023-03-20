Longview library cancels lock-in due to unruly teens

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with City of Longview Public Library Manager Jennifer Eldridge about why they canceled Friday Night’s high school lock in.

The library has held this lock-in event annually for the last 10 years. However, during this past weekend’s event, a group of teenagers disrupted things enough to where the event needed to be called off.

“About an hour into the event, staff noticed a large group of particularly unruly teens present at the event. These individuals began to cause fights, throw books, and damage library property. Moreover, it was later discovered that some of these individuals smelled intoxicated,” the library said in a statement posted to social media.

Parents and guardians were contacted to retrieve children and Longview police were called to ensure safety as people went home.

