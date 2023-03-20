Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Klayton Copeland speaks about winning Region XIV tournament after beating Panola in final

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Region XIV tournament champs Trinity Valley Cardinals are in Hutchinson, Kansas preparing for the NJCAA basketball tournament.

Malakoff’s Klayton Copeland gave his thoughts ahead of the start of the tournament about winning the final game of the tournament against Panola, after having lost to them in the regular season.

“Sure they went in thinking it’ll be another easy win, but we knew that we were ready” said Copeland.

When asked how important it was for him to find success with his team on home soil he spoke about how important it was for him to show that you can compete at home and still be successful.

“It’s great you know they got to come to the games and support me, and then I’m kind of an example of somebody who stayed relatively close to home, and still, you know have an impact and be successful.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS said the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash near Henderson
Johnathan Antione Reeves
Carthage man accused of murder after shooting in Marshall
The report states this investigation is ongoing.
1 dead in Cherokee County head-on wreck
A man driving a handicap scooter has been injured in a Smith County wreck.
Man in handicap scooter injured in wreck on Tyler loop
Police: Man reported missing in Longview found dead

Latest News

Parents speak about importance of teamwork during the Rose Capital Little League season opener
Parents speak about importance of teamwork during the Rose Capital Little League season opener
Parents speak about importance of teamwork during the Rose Capital Little League season opener
Mississippi guard Angel Baker, left, and Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, vie for the...
Ole Miss stuns Stanford, reaches first Sweet 16 in 16 years
Arkansas' Ricky Council IV is fouled by tk10 during the final seconds of the second half of a...
Arkansas ousts defending champ Kansas from March Madness