Klayton Copeland speaks about winning Region XIV tournament after beating Panola in final

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Region XIV tournament champs Trinity Valley Cardinals are in Hutchinson, Kansas preparing for the NJCAA basketball tournament.

Malakoff’s Klayton Copeland gave his thoughts ahead of the start of the tournament about winning the final game of the tournament against Panola, after having lost to them in the regular season.

“Sure they went in thinking it’ll be another easy win, but we knew that we were ready” said Copeland.

When asked how important it was for him to find success with his team on home soil he spoke about how important it was for him to show that you can compete at home and still be successful.

“It’s great you know they got to come to the games and support me, and then I’m kind of an example of somebody who stayed relatively close to home, and still, you know have an impact and be successful.”

