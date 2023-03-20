Holly Lake deer moving into East Texas communities

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Wildlife moving into East Texas communities can cause any number of concerns, but one community with already existing wildlife in it, is still looking for a solution to a deer problem.

For decades there has been a kind of ‘love-hate’ relationship in Holly Lake Ranch with their flourishing white-tail deer population.

Homeowners in Holly Lake Ranch love their deer, but there are times when they can become a nuance.

“I love the deer, but I don’t like them to eat my new plants,” says homeowner Marjorie Miner.

Since it’s development, the ranch has incorporated the woodland and deer population into it’s charm, and the deer have become almost an afterthought.

So prevalent is their population, that every allowance is made for their movements, such as deer crossings.

But some say the large herds freely roaming, and often even following residents like a pet, can be very destructive.

“The deer have absolutely destroyed everything. My azaleas, eating my irises, just knocking them all down. If you look over my shoulder you’ll count at least 5 deer in the lot next to us,” says homeowner Tim Mink.

Attempts have been made to cull the herds.

“We have to cull the herd. And that’s really important, because if we don’t, one day there will be so many that they get sick, and you’re going to have them all dead. I think the ranch tries to cull about 200 a year. I want you to think about that,” says homeowner Casey Minor.

“I’ve seen as many as 22 deer coming in, at one time into my yard,” Mink says.

Homeowners have taken to fencing off plants and using spinners to discourage the deer from feeding on their yards, with mixed results.

“I have not seen a deer in my front yard for at least 2 months,” Marjorie says.

“I’ve bought only plants they won’t eat. but now they’re even eating those plants,” says Mink.

With no solution yet, homeowners are left with just finding ways to co-exist.

“I love the deer,” says Marjorie.

