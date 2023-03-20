Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Gregg County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Saturday night crash

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 42 and Highway 31 in Kilgore. Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said there were only minor injuries, but the deputy involved was taken to a hospital where they were later released.

The crash investigation was conducted by the Department of Public Safety according to Harrington.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man reported missing in Longview found dead
DPS said the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash near Henderson
The report states this investigation is ongoing.
1 dead in Cherokee County head-on wreck
The Board of Trustees voted on Thursday, Feb. 10 to call a bond election in the amount of...
DPS says Mineola ISD bus driver crossed center line in crash
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old

Latest News

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
If you recognize this man or this truck, call the sheriff's office.
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in string of burglaries in Smith County
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Longview library cancels lock-in due to unruly teens
Longview library cancels lock-in due to unruly teens