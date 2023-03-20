Gregg County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Saturday night crash

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 42 and Highway 31 in Kilgore. Chief Deputy Craig Harrington said there were only minor injuries, but the deputy involved was taken to a hospital where they were later released.

The crash investigation was conducted by the Department of Public Safety according to Harrington.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.