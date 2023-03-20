East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds are overtaking East Texas today and we will likely see a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky through Friday morning, then more sunshine will be expected. A Warm Front will move quickly through East Texas tomorrow during the day, replacing the cooler air we have experienced over the past several days. Warming into the lower 80s on Wed and Thu afternoons before another cold front passes through on Friday morning. Not too much cold air will move in this weekend, Lows are expected to drop to near 50 on Saturday morning and not much cooler than that. High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s Friday through Monday of next week...even as another front passes through late on Sunday night. There will be a chance for a few strong thunderstorms on Friday morning as the front moves through but should be out of ETX by shortly after sunrise. Fairly Windy Conditions are expected this week as well...out of the south through Thursday, then more SW-W on Friday and back to the south later on Saturday and Sunday before shifting out of the north on Monday once again. Have a great day.

