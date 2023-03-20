Cavender’s Boot City gives first look at renovated ‘flagship’ Tyler store

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cavender’s Boot City in Tyler is preparing to re-open their doors on Tuesday. KLTV 7 took a tour of the renovated store that the family calls home.

“We’ve never been able to show our best face in Tyler and now we’re able to do that so we’re just, we’re just excited for everybody to see it,” Clay Cavender said. “Took the ceiling out, and it’s basically a brand-new store. Top to bottom left to right.”

Cavender’s favorite part of the new store is a tribute to his family including pictures and a biography of his parents.

“Oh, they’d love it,” Cavender said. “They would love it. My mom used to help me do all this years ago and yeah, she would love it. My dad, he would love all the family photos for sure.”

“It’ll be our flagship store,” Cavender said. “I would say a lot of design things we implemented here will go out to the rest of our stores.”

In seeing his family, Cavender hopes shoppers can relate and see the memories behind the boots.

“There’s nothing better than spending time with your kids outdoors,” Cavender said. “Whether you’re hunting, fishing, or ranching, it’s nothing better.”

The goal is to re-open on Tuesday at noon.

