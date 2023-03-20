Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Space junk burns up over California

Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over Northern California. (Source: JAIME HERNANDEZ/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) - An impressive light show over Northern California was captured on video on Friday.

It might look like a scene from an end-of-days film about Earth-killing comets, but those aren’t meteors from outer space.

They’re blazing chunks of communications equipment from the International Space Station, streaming across the night sky at 17,000 mph.

The 700-pound communications antenna went into space in 2009. In February 2020, the ISS discarded the equipment.

The debris orbited the Earth for a couple of years and finally got low enough to break apart and burn up.

According to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, about 10% of such equipment might fall to Earth in small pieces with the rest melting off on the way down.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS said the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash near Henderson
Johnathan Antione Reeves
Carthage man accused of murder after shooting in Marshall
The report states this investigation is ongoing.
1 dead in Cherokee County head-on wreck
A man driving a handicap scooter has been injured in a Smith County wreck.
Man in handicap scooter injured in wreck on Tyler loop
Police: Man reported missing in Longview found dead

Latest News

South Carolina Senators hear from the parents of people who died from fentanyl overdose on Jan....
With overdoses up, states look at harsher fentanyl penalties
Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over...
RAW: Fiery space debris seen over California
Apache Belles performed in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Ireland
Apache Belles return from Ireland and gear up for spring show
Holly Lake deer moving into East Texas communities