Apache Belles return from Ireland and gear up for spring show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles are back after their 2023 performance tour in Ireland. This was their first overseas trip since the pandemic.

They performed in Dublin’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade. This is their second time performing in the parade since 2000.

“There was just so much pride for their country on Saint Patrick’s Day. It’s kind of like their Fourth of July and so there was just so many people. Everyone was so excited to be there.” said head dance captain, Haley Farmer.

Dance captain, Meagan Brown adds, “And everyone was so fascinated about who we were cause they saw you know the cowboy hats and boots and they were like, Where are y’all from? What’s going on?”

During their time there, they hosted dance workshops for children and taught them the drill team style of dance. They also immersed themselves into the culture by taking irish dancing lessons.

“But it was fun for them to learn a different style. Something they have never attempted before and just to kind of see that they have a culture and we have a culture but there’s so much that is very much the same for the two.” Director of the Apache Belles, Jasilyn Schaefer said.

They left for the trip on Sunday, March 12th and arrived back in Tyler Saturday night, March 18th. And less than 24 hours later, the team headed to rehearsal for their last performance of the year.

“Absolutely no rest, but that’s the way we prefer it. We want to entertain. We’re excited to perform. We’re excited to take some of the routines that we did in Ireland and bring them back here to our our community.” said Schaefer.

The spring show will pay tribute to the history and legacy of the belles, as well as wrap up their 75th anniversary of being a team.

“Well I wanted to be an Apache Belle since I was thirteen years old, so being here on this year is just, it’s the most amazing experience and I know that there’s going to be so many gold that come, our alumni will be there.” said Farmer.

“Knowing that everything that we do is inspired by all the lives before us, the fact that we are representing 75 years of the Apache Belles, can’t even fathom it.” said Brown.

The Apache Belles spring show will be this Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p. m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 each.

