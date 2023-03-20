Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amber Alert issued for Georgia boy

Remington Poe, 2, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia, on Monday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert, known in Georgia as “Levi’s Call,” was issued Monday by police for a 2-year-old missing and believed abducted from Rome, Georgia.

Remington Poe is listed as 2-feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes

He is believed to be in the company of 34-year-old Jackie Tucker, who is a 5-foot-7 man weighing 165 pounds.

Jackie Tucker, 34, is being sought by authorities in connection with the disappearance of a...
The vehicle of interest is a white 2015 Kia Optima with Georgia license plate CSR7036.

Anyone with information on the child’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.

