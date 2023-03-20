Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Amber Alert: 3-month-old taken from foster home in Oklahoma

According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight...
According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday. The suspect is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson, 37.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for 3-month-old boy believed to be taken from his foster home.

According to the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday.

They said the suspect in the abduction is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson. It is unknown what vehicle they may be using, but they are possibly in the Mannford, Oklahoma, area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office at 918-647-2317 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man reported missing in Longview found dead
DPS said the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash near Henderson
The report states this investigation is ongoing.
1 dead in Cherokee County head-on wreck
The Board of Trustees voted on Thursday, Feb. 10 to call a bond election in the amount of...
DPS says Mineola ISD bus driver crossed center line in crash
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr., 22, of Tyler
Tyler man pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old

Latest News

Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the SUV, was the only survivor.
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
First Republic Bank shares slide in volatile trading session
If you recognize this man or this truck, call the sheriff's office.
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in string of burglaries in Smith County
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F