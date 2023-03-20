Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
6 Mineola ISD students injured in bus crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Six Mineola ISD students sustained injuries after a school bus they were riding in was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

According to a statement on social media by Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize, the injuries were minor and the students were transported to a hospital for treatment. The remaining six students on the bus were treated at the scene and then released. The bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle involved have both been transported to a hospital as well for treatment.

The crash occurred at 7:15 a.m. on Loop 564 north of the primary and middle school campuses.

