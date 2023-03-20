2 escape safely after fire starts in chimney of Troup home

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Two Troup residents escaped a house fire that started in their fireplace Monday afternoon.

Dean Sanderson said he was getting ready for work around 2:50 p.m. when he saw thick white smoke inside his house. He said the smoke appeared to be coming from the fireplace. Sanderson and his son were the only ones at home, and made it outside safely before calling 911.

The Whitehouse and Bullard fire departments responded to the 2:58 p.m. call on the 21000 block of Mixon Road, as well as Smith County ESD and UT Health EMS.

Sanderson said the family had used the fireplace the past couple nights, but an incident like this has never happened before.

No injuries have been reported.

