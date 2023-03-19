Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across East Texas this morning, with some areas seeing more sunshine than others. We’re starting the day off with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, you’ll want the coat as you head out the door this morning! We’ll warm into the 40s by the late morning hours, and eventually the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Through the day skies will be clearing, with abundant sunshine expected for most of the afternoon. This evening we cool into the 40s, and eventually the 30s again overnight. A freeze is likely for some tonight.

For the week ahead, temperatures will be on a warming trend through Thursday. South winds will help warm us back into the 70s, near 80-degrees by Wednesday. As it is springtime though, we’re already watching the next opportunity for storms. As mentioned since late last week, it looks like we could see another storm system arrive Thursday of this week. Right now, the severe weather threat looks highest outside of our area, but we will keep you updated as new info comes in. The front with this system will not be as potent, with temperatures falling back into the 50s for lows and mid 70s for highs. Actually, pretty close to normal for late March. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

