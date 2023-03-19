Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche

File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide,...
File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBLE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado skier has been killed and two other people were injured after getting caught in a massive backcountry avalanche in western Colorado.

The body of Joel Shute, 36, of Glenwood Springs was recovered Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Shute had been missing since Friday evening, when he was buried in an avalanche that swept 2,400 feet down a mountainside where the victims were backcountry touring southwest of the town of Marble, authorities said.

The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. Rescue teams found the victim’s body buried about four feet deep in avalanche debris, the center said.

A skier and snowboarder who were with Shute survived. The snowboarder hiked out to get help and rescue teams evacuated the injured skier by helicopter. Both were taken to the hospital, the Gunnison County Sheriff’s office said.

Recent storms have raised avalanche risks.

Eighteen people have been killed across the U.S. by avalanches so far this winter. Avalanches last winter killed 37 people, which was the most recorded by the avalanche center in records going back to 1950.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Antione Reeves
Carthage man accused of murder after shooting in Marshall
A man driving a handicap scooter has been injured in a Smith County wreck.
Man in handicap scooter injured in wreck on Tyler loop
New details have emerged about the death of a Bedford woman who died after falling out of a...
Witness of Wood County incident claims woman who fell from convertible may have jumped
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
Those arrested on various charges are, clockwise from top left: Demarcus McCowan, Tyberious...
4 arrested on drug, firearm charges in Harrison County house raids

Latest News

A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
Marteleus DeShon Epps
Longview police ask for public’s help to find missing person
The report states this investigation is ongoing.
1 dead in Cherokee County head-on wreck
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
How to shop for new insurance if you lose Medicaid coverage