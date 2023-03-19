Pruett now facing murder charges after victim dies from injuries suffered in game room shootings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 49-year-old Jamie Lee Pruett will now be facing murder charges after 32-year-old shooting victim Christian Rios died from his injuries on Sunday.

Rios finally succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning around 10 a.m. after suffering gunshot wounds on Monday, Mar. 13.

Three other people are still being treated for injuries suffered in that shooting.

Pruett was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a home near 110th and Ave. P around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 13.

Police arrived to 42-year-old Benjamin Veanueva’s house and found him with a gunshot wound to his face, according to court documents. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

While police were investigating the first shots fired call, another shooting was reported at 92nd and Ave P just before 5 p.m.. There, officers found 41-year-old Florencio Rivera with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was also taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Rios was shot in the shoulder at the same location and was driven to the hospital by private vehicle.

While deputies were at that scene, they were notified of a third shooting with a fourth victim at an Allsup’s on Hwy. 84, related to the same incident.

According to Slaton Police, the victim, who was shot in the arm, was taken to a Lubbock hospital. Deputies identified him as 35-year-old Cody Payne. He was released from the hospital after treatment.

Deputies gathered a description of the suspect’s vehicle and pulled it over. The driver, 49-year-old Pruett, threw a gun out of the window before coming to stop. While being taken into custody, Pruett told police he had issues with the game rooms. He said he has made complaints about the game rooms and that patrons have threatened him.

“I shot four, five, six, I don’t know how many people. And that’s why I killed them,” Pruett told police.

The victim from the Allsup’s, Cody Payne, identified Pruett as a suspect.

