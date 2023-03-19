Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches Heart of the Pines Chorus prepares for regional competition

KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks with Heart of the Pines director TJ Reed about the free show they are putting on tomorrow night to get them ready for competition.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks with Heart of the Pines director TJ Reed about the free show they are putting on tomorrow night to get them ready for competition. Their 13 members will be traveling to Houston to compete in a regional competition March 23-25. You can see a preview of the numbers they are going to compete with Monday night at 7 p.m. at the North Street Church of Christ auditorium.

