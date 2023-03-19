Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Longview police ask for public’s help to find missing person

Marteleus DeShon Epps
Marteleus DeShon Epps(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are searching for a man last seen leaving his home on Crepe Myrtle Lane.

Police are asking for any information on the whereabouts of Marteleus DeShon Epps, 37. According to a post from the police, he is 180 lbs and about 5′10″ tall. He left in a gold 2006 Lincoln pickup truck displaying Texas license plate BRF2985, police said. He was reported missing on March 18 by a family member.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Antione Reeves
Carthage man accused of murder after shooting in Marshall
A man driving a handicap scooter has been injured in a Smith County wreck.
Man in handicap scooter injured in wreck on Tyler loop
New details have emerged about the death of a Bedford woman who died after falling out of a...
Witness of Wood County incident claims woman who fell from convertible may have jumped
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
Those arrested on various charges are, clockwise from top left: Demarcus McCowan, Tyberious...
4 arrested on drug, firearm charges in Harrison County house raids

Latest News

The report states this investigation is ongoing.
1 dead in Cherokee County head-on wreck
DPS said the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash near Henderson
1965 Mustang
33rd Annual Auto and Cycle Show features over 200 cars
The judge said TCEQ was notified, and remarkably, after testing, there does not appear to be...
Pressure test reveals leak at Upshur County Road and Bridge Dept. fuel station