Longview police ask for public’s help to find missing person

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are searching for a man last seen leaving his home on Crepe Myrtle Lane.

Police are asking for any information on the whereabouts of Marteleus DeShon Epps, 37. According to a post from the police, he is 180 lbs and about 5′10″ tall. He left in a gold 2006 Lincoln pickup truck displaying Texas license plate BRF2985, police said. He was reported missing on March 18 by a family member.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170.

