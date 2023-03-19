Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Five-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

Driver overcorrected causing the ATV to roll, ejecting the five-year-old
Ambulance lights
Ambulance lights(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Henderson, Texas (KLTV) - A five-year-old boy from Mount Enterprise is dead after an ATV crash.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday evening on County Road 485, about 8.5 miles south of Henderson. The 39-year-old driver of the Polaris Ranger attempted to prevent one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV. That’s when he overcorrected, causing the ATV to flip, ejecting the boy. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The nine-year-old passenger and driver was not injured in the rollover.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Antione Reeves
Carthage man accused of murder after shooting in Marshall
A man driving a handicap scooter has been injured in a Smith County wreck.
Man in handicap scooter injured in wreck on Tyler loop
New details have emerged about the death of a Bedford woman who died after falling out of a...
Witness of Wood County incident claims woman who fell from convertible may have jumped
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Those arrested on various charges are, clockwise from top left: Demarcus McCowan, Tyberious...
4 arrested on drug, firearm charges in Harrison County house raids

Latest News

1965 Mustang
33rd Annual Auto and Cycle Show features over 200 cars
The judge said TCEQ was notified, and remarkably, after testing, there does not appear to be...
Pressure test reveals leak at Upshur County Road and Bridge Dept. fuel station
The judge said TCEQ was notified, and remarkably, after testing, there does not appear to be...
WebXtra: Pressure test reveals leak at Upshur County Road and Bridge Dept. fuel station
The smoke column from the fire could be seen as far away as Ennis.
Crews respond to house fire in Cherokee Shores