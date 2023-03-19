33rd Annual Auto and Cycle Show features over 200 cars

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 200 cars, trucks and motorcycles rode out to the parking lot of Green Acres Baptist Church to compete in an auto show.

There were 32 different categories with different makes and models of vehicles.

Austin Stone, a local high school student from East Texas, has revived his grandmother’s first car. Stone said it took a year to refurbish, with the help of his father and uncle.

“This was my grandma’s first car in high school that they got new, so it’s been in the family, and I got the chance to restore it a couple years ago, so I spent the last few years rebuilding it with family, so now I drive it every day to school and back,” said Stone.

One lucky winner drove away in a 1965 white ford mustang that was raffled off for $10 a ticket.

All proceeds benefit the East Texas Crisis Center to help support survivors of domestic violence.

