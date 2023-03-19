Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 dead in Cherokee County head-on wreck

A Gilmer man is dead after a head-on wreck in Cherokee County.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man is dead after a head-on wreck in Cherokee County.

According to a DPS report, Matthew John Brown, 36, was driving north on SH 135 about five and a half miles southwest of Jacksonville Thursday. The report said Tommy Wayne Kerzee, 51, of Jacksonville, was traveling south when the two collided head-on.

Kerzee was taken to a nearby hospital for non-incapacitating injuries, and Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The report states this investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

