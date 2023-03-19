1 dead in Cherokee County head-on wreck

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man is dead after a head-on wreck in Cherokee County.

According to a DPS report, Matthew John Brown, 36, was driving north on SH 135 about five and a half miles southwest of Jacksonville Thursday. The report said Tommy Wayne Kerzee, 51, of Jacksonville, was traveling south when the two collided head-on.

Kerzee was taken to a nearby hospital for non-incapacitating injuries, and Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The report states this investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.