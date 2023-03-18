Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Surfer ‘having nightmares’ following shark bite requiring 50 stitches

A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast. (Source: WPTV, MATT PICARELLI, CNN)
By Michael Buczyner
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) - A surfer in Florida says a shark bit him while in the water near Pepper Park Beach over the previous weekend.

“It was a big animal, and it took a chomp out of my foot,” Matt Picarelli said. “And it immediately left.”

Picarelli said he rushed out of the water as others helped him.

“It was bleeding everywhere. So, I had a bunch of strangers helping me out, giving me water and putting pressure on the wound,” Picarelli said.

The Florida surfer said his wound needed 50 stitches once at the hospital. He also suffered a broken tendon.

“It didn’t look good,” Picarelli said.

Now, he’s recovering from the physical wounds but said the bite keeps replaying in his mind.

“I’ve been having nightmares about it with sharks coming towards me and biting me, attacking me,” Picarelli said.

The surfer said everyone in the ocean knows about the dangers of sharks but he is staying optimistic while planning to return to the water.

“I’ve surfed my entire life. I love the ocean. So, I don’t see myself not going back in after this,” Picarelli said.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man driving a handicap scooter has been injured in a Smith County wreck.
Man in handicap scooter injured in wreck on Tyler loop
New details have emerged about the death of a Bedford woman who died after falling out of a...
Witness of Wood County incident claims woman who fell from convertible may have jumped
Severe weather downs trees, power lines in Smith County
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Those arrested on various charges are, clockwise from top left: Demarcus McCowan, Tyberious...
4 arrested on drug, firearm charges in Harrison County house raids

Latest News

The judge said TCEQ was notified, and remarkably, after testing, there does not appear to be...
Pressure test reveals leak at Upshur County Road and Bridge Dept. fuel station
The judge said TCEQ was notified, and remarkably, after testing, there does not appear to be...
WebXtra: Pressure test reveals leak at Upshur County Road and Bridge Dept. fuel station
Rescue workers stand next to a car crushed by debris after an earthquake in Cuenca, Ecuador,...
Ecuador earthquake kills at least 4, causes wide damage
A surfer recalls surviving a shark bite in the waters off of the Florida coast.
Surfer recalls surviving shark bite off Florida coast