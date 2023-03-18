Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

SFA Head Coach Mark Kellogg proud of his Lady Jacks

SFA Head Coach Mark Kellogg and starting point guard Jordan Harrison spoke out after Thursday night's win over Texas State.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Following Thursday night’s win over Texas State, Lady Jacks Head Coach Mark Kellogg said he was proud of the girls.

He said, “What I’m proud of is the year that these guys have had, and then the reward was a home game and to win it to start it off, right? And, we’ll keep on truckin’ here and see what happens next.”

He added, “But yeah, we’re 27 and 6 now. I think that’s a fantastic year and a lot of wins, and they have done some special, special stuff, and like I said, it’s been a long time since SFA women’s basketball has won a postseason game in this tournament or the NCAA tournament. So yeah, really proud.”

Jordan Harrison, who happens to be the freshman Conference Player of the Year, led the Lady Jacks, scoring with a career high of 28 points, and she described the game as fun.

“It felt good,” she said. “I feel like my last couple games here at the home court, you know, I guess I didn’t produce as much, so today I just wanted to go out there, have fun, enjoy. I mean, I didn’t know if this could be our last game or not, so I just wanted to do whatever it took to win and have fun, and the results was, you know, the career high.”

Next up for the Lady Jacks will be Arkansas in round two of the WNIT. It is scheduled for Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. and unfortunately the Lady Jacks will not have home court advantage this time, as the game will be played in Fayetteville.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man driving a handicap scooter has been injured in a Smith County wreck.
Man in handicap scooter injured in wreck on Tyler loop
New details have emerged about the death of a Bedford woman who died after falling out of a...
Witness of Wood County incident claims woman who fell from convertible may have jumped
Severe weather downs trees, power lines in Smith County
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Those arrested on various charges are, clockwise from top left: Demarcus McCowan, Tyberious...
4 arrested on drug, firearm charges in Harrison County house raids

Latest News

Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
0 left: March Madness upsets end chase for perfect bracket
Jordan Harrison, who happens to be the freshman Conference Player of the Year, led the Lady...
SFA Head Coach Mark Kellogg proud of his Lady Jacks
TVCC ladies basketball teamwork brings them back from 14-point deficit to win XIV Women’s...
TVCC teamwork brings them back from 14-point deficit to win XIV Women’s Championship
TVCC ladies basketball teamwork brings them back from 14-point deficit to win XIV Women’s...
TVCC ladies basketball teamwork pays off