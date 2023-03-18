SFA Head Coach Mark Kellogg proud of his Lady Jacks

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Following Thursday night’s win over Texas State, Lady Jacks Head Coach Mark Kellogg said he was proud of the girls.

He said, “What I’m proud of is the year that these guys have had, and then the reward was a home game and to win it to start it off, right? And, we’ll keep on truckin’ here and see what happens next.”

He added, “But yeah, we’re 27 and 6 now. I think that’s a fantastic year and a lot of wins, and they have done some special, special stuff, and like I said, it’s been a long time since SFA women’s basketball has won a postseason game in this tournament or the NCAA tournament. So yeah, really proud.”

Jordan Harrison, who happens to be the freshman Conference Player of the Year, led the Lady Jacks, scoring with a career high of 28 points, and she described the game as fun.

“It felt good,” she said. “I feel like my last couple games here at the home court, you know, I guess I didn’t produce as much, so today I just wanted to go out there, have fun, enjoy. I mean, I didn’t know if this could be our last game or not, so I just wanted to do whatever it took to win and have fun, and the results was, you know, the career high.”

Next up for the Lady Jacks will be Arkansas in round two of the WNIT. It is scheduled for Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. and unfortunately the Lady Jacks will not have home court advantage this time, as the game will be played in Fayetteville.

