Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 50s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cold morning under cloudy skies for the beginning of our Saturday. We’ll warm into the low 50s by around lunchtime today, and a bit of sunshine is possible as we go through the afternoon. Highs today will generally be in the mid 50s, though some could get as warm as the upper 50s. On your weather app you may see showers in the area today, but most (if not all) of that activity is evaporating before it reaches the surface. That said, I’ve got a 10% chance for rain in the forecast to account for the low possibility that we do see some sprinkles.

Tonight we drop into the low 30s, likely some of us at or below freezing. Sunday will be a partly to mostly sunny day with cooler afternoon temperatures than what we see today. Another freeze is possible Monday morning, but we should see highs back in the upper 50s that afternoon, and so begins our warming trend. We’re back in the 60s on Tuesday, and then the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see low chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday, and then the possibility of storms will be in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Cooler temperatures are expected for Friday and next weekend, though not as cool as what we’re currently experiencing. Have a great Saturday and weekend.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
