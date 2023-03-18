Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Light freeze likely Sunday and Monday morning. Big warm up by the middle of next week!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a cool and cloudy start to the weekend and temps are only going to get colder as we focus on Sunday! Skies will mostly clear out overnight which will allow temperatures to plummet into the lower 30s for several hours, meaning everyone should be prepared for a light freeze tonight. If you have any plants or veggies currently growing, be sure to cover them or bring them indoors to protect them from the cold. Despite some extra sunshine tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will remain cool in the lower to middle 50s for most. Another light freeze will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning, then our next big warm up finally begins to take shape. South winds return just in time for the first day of Spring (Monday), which will bring afternoon highs back to near 60 degrees. We’ll see big jumps in temps through the middle of next week, with highs in the middle 60s on Tuesday, middle 70s on Wednesday, and some upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Thursday! A few spotty showers will be possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday, but better chances for showers and a few thunderstorms return to the forecast throughout the day Thursday. Our next weak cold front arrives early Friday, which means we’ll likely see another round of showers and storms through the first half of the day before skies dry out well behind the front later Friday afternoon. At this time, it does not look like we’ll see a significant cooldown with this weak Pacific front, and we should even be able to stay in the 70s for most of next weekend!

