Pressure test reveals leak at Upshur County Road and Bridge Dept. fuel station

Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said an estimated 36,000 gallons of fuel leaked into the ground over a four month period, until the line was shut off.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It was from January to February of 2022 when Upshur County auditors began to notice that the numbers weren’t adding up when it came to the use of its fuel at the Upshur County Road and Bridge Department fuel station.

Initially thinking it may be a case of individuals sneaking in and stealing the fuel, the county put security cameras in place but found no evidence, and the fuel was still disappearing.

A pressure test of the pipe system revealed a buried part of the fuel line was leaking. According to Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller, an estimated 36,000 gallons of fuel leaked into the ground over a four month period, until the line was shut off.

The judge said TCEQ was notified, and remarkably, after testing, there does not appear to be any environmental damage to ground water in the area.

