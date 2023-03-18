Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crews respond to house fire in Cherokee Shores

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vacant house caught fire Saturday morning near Payne Springs. No one was injured, but an occupied home next door was damaged.

Saturday at about 7:20 a.m., volunteers were alerted for a structure fire on Lake Arrowhead in Cherokee Shores, according to a post from Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

The smoke column from the fire could be seen as far away as Ennis, and PSFR Engine 1 and Chief 1 arrived to find a single-story house with a basement with fire through the roof, the post said. Two nearby subjects were at risk of exposure, including an occupied single-wide mobile home, authorities said.

Crews initially protected the mobile home and attacked the main body of the fire, but some heat damage did occur. The main house appeared to have been vacant and was for sale, according to the post.

PSFR was assisted by Gun Barrel City Fire, Eustace Fire, Caney City Fire, and Log Cabin Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County fire marshal.

