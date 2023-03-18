Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart

The man was reportedly stealing at Walmart when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at a loss prevention employee and an officer.
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Surveillance video released Friday shows an officer shooting at an armed shoplifting suspect in the middle of a Phoenix Walmart.

The video shows 35-year-old David Apana initially walking into the store near 35th Avenue and Southern Road on March 4.

Investigators say Apana started stealing items inside.

The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss prevention employee tries to stop him from leaving.

Apana attempts to dodge the employee, who was reaching to grab the suspected stolen items, officials say.

The two men were near a customer when Apana pulled out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the employee.

A Phoenix officer near the front doors shot at Apana, but missed.

Apana then ran into the middle of the store as customers sprinted out.

Investigators say Apana was then seen leaving the store with the gun and running into a nearby neighborhood.

Apana was later found and taken into custody. He was not hit by the gunfire.

The officer involved in the shooting is with the South Mountain Precinct and has been with the department for six years, officials say.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

