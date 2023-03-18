Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage man accused of murder after shooting in Marshall

Johnathan Antione Reeves
Johnathan Antione Reeves(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Carthage man has been charged with murder following a shooting in Marshall on Thursday.

On March 16, at around 1:40 p.m., Marshall Police responded to a 911 call in the 2100 block of Randolph Street from a man who said he had been shot, according to a release from the police.

Officers found Adrian Rashad Ward, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen; Marshall Fire Department Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the release said.

Investigation led to the arrest of Johnathan Antione Reeves, 28, later that day on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and police said that charge has since been upgraded to murder.

Reeves remains in custody at the Harrison County Jail, and bond has been set at $500,000.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Ward.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

