Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

YouTube restores Trump’s account

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - YouTube restored former President Donald Trump’s channel Friday.

The platform suspended it more than two years ago after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

YouTube said at the time a video on Trump’s channel had violated its policy against inciting violence.

The account’s restoration comes after Trump announced in the fall he would run for president again in 2024.

YouTube says it evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major candidates.

A number of users immediately began posting “welcome back” comments under old videos.

Trump’s account has more than 2 1/2 million subscribers.

In recent months, both Twitter and Facebook parent company Meta also restored Trump’s accounts, although he has yet to resume posting on those platforms.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Flat tire started chase which ended in officer-involved death in Longview
Report: Flat tire started chase which ended in officer-involved death in Longview
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms likely for northern East Texas
Coffee City police chief warns of impersonator making traffic stops
Hot air balloons sailing over a sunset.
The Great Texas Balloon Race returns with a star-studded country music lineup
WEBXTRA: East Texan says Tyler railroad tracks damaged his vehicle
East Texan says Tyler railroad tracks damaged his vehicle

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.
Airbnb to offer stay at pub featured in ‘Ted Lasso’
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case
Mary Alice Guidry, CEO
Smith County Habitat for Humanity names new CEO