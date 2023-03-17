Witness of Wood County incident claims woman who fell from convertible may have jumped

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who was killed after falling out of a moving convertible in Wood County was just “having a good time” according to the driver.

New details have emerged about the death of a Bedford woman who died after falling out of a convertible in the Alba-Golden school zone.

According to the Texas Dept. of Transportation crash report on March 6 the convertible Camaro carrying Ronald Vinson, 55, of Richardson and Kristie A. Maxwell, 45, of Bedford was driving north on U.S. Hwy 69 with the top down when the incident occurred. The report states Vinson immediately turned around after Maxwell fell.

Vinson, the driver, said that he and Maxwell were “driving around having a good time” when she sat up on the door and fell from the convertible, according to the report.

There were two witnesses cited in the report. One said they saw Maxwell climb up the seat of the car, place her leg outside the window, and the vehicle accelerate. They say Maxwell purposefully jumped from the vehicle.

The other witness said they did not see Maxwell fall but saw her immediately after the fall.

Maxwell was airlifted to a Tyler hospital where she later died from injuries sustained in the incident.

