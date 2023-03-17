White House Correspondent Jon Decker discusses arrest warrant issued for Putin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - White House Correspondent Jon Decker explains the grounds for a warrant issued against Putin and its implications in the international community.

“The ICC, the International Criminal Court, based in the Hague in the Netherlands, allege that Vladimir Putin was behind, and is behind, a scheme for mass deportations of Ukranian children from Ukraine to Russia,” Decker said.

