WebXtra: Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - With a police officer impersonator making illegal traffic stops in Coffee City, a police chief gave tips on how to handle a run-in.

“As of right now, he’s just been making traffic stops,” Coffee City Police Chief John Portillo said. “It’s usually a short 10 to 20 second interaction, then he jumps in his car and leaves.”

Even with no violent reports about the impersonator, it’s still important to identify the man. Portillo said he drives a black Chevrolet Tahoe and wears a tan police uniform. Coffee City officers wear black or navy blue uniforms, he said.

“If someone identifies themselves as a Coffee City Police Officer in a tan uniform, our suggestion is to dial 911, let them know your location, and hit record on your phone.”

Of calling 911 during a suspicious stop, Portillo also mentioned that it’s recommended to ask if there are any officers in the area. This will confirm whether the person who has stopped you is a real officer or not.

If you suspect an impersonator before stopping your car, Portillo said to put on your hazard lights. “Any real officer knows that when you put your flashers on, you’re acknowledging that they’re behind you.” This will allow you to drive a safe distance to a well-lit area before stopping.

See previous information about the Coffee City impersonator here: https://www.kltv.com/2023/03/16/coffee-city-police-chief-warns-impersonator-making-traffic-stops/

