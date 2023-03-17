Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator

Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - With a police officer impersonator making illegal traffic stops in Coffee City, a police chief gave tips on how to handle a run-in.

“As of right now, he’s just been making traffic stops,” Coffee City Police Chief John Portillo said. “It’s usually a short 10 to 20 second interaction, then he jumps in his car and leaves.”

Even with no violent reports about the impersonator, it’s still important to identify the man. Portillo said he drives a black Chevrolet Tahoe and wears a tan police uniform. Coffee City officers wear black or navy blue uniforms, he said.

“If someone identifies themselves as a Coffee City Police Officer in a tan uniform, our suggestion is to dial 911, let them know your location, and hit record on your phone.”

Of calling 911 during a suspicious stop, Portillo also mentioned that it’s recommended to ask if there are any officers in the area. This will confirm whether the person who has stopped you is a real officer or not.

If you suspect an impersonator before stopping your car, Portillo said to put on your hazard lights. “Any real officer knows that when you put your flashers on, you’re acknowledging that they’re behind you.” This will allow you to drive a safe distance to a well-lit area before stopping.

See previous information about the Coffee City impersonator here: https://www.kltv.com/2023/03/16/coffee-city-police-chief-warns-impersonator-making-traffic-stops/

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Flat tire started chase which ended in officer-involved death in Longview
Report: Flat tire started chase which ended in officer-involved death in Longview
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms likely for northern East Texas
Coffee City police chief warns of impersonator making traffic stops
Hot air balloons sailing over a sunset.
The Great Texas Balloon Race returns with a star-studded country music lineup
WEBXTRA: East Texan says Tyler railroad tracks damaged his vehicle
East Texan says Tyler railroad tracks damaged his vehicle

Latest News

Tyler Downtown Specialist Garret Hope
4 properties in downtown Tyler set for renovation
Tyler Downtown Specialist Garret Hope
WebXtra: 4 properties in downtown Tyler set for renovation
Edgar Eduardo Vargas-Izquierdo
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child