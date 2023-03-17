Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Taco Bell bringing back fan-favorite Volcano Menu

Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.
Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.(JJBers/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell says it’s bringing back a fan-favorite with the Volcano Menu this summer.

The fast-food restaurant announced the menu will feature the Volcano Burrito and Volcano Taco along with lava sauce that can be an option to add to any item.

The menu was established in 1995 and this summer’s return with mark the third time it’ll be available for fans.

According to Taco Bell representatives, the menu will return to the general public on June 29 with rewards members having access on June 27.

The Volcano Menu, known for its fiery flavors, will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Taco Bell said it would release more information about the menu’s return.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: 2 rounds of severe weather expected on Thursday
Report: Flat tire started chase which ended in officer-involved death in Longview
Report: Flat tire started chase which ended in officer-involved death in Longview
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Bob Hebb, 73, was hit while cycling on SH-110 in Whitehouse.
73-year-old Whitehouse cyclist recovering after being hit by vehicle

Latest News

SFA UT MERGER
Senate bill to merge SFA with UT discussed in committee hearing
Tyler ISD Last Container Auction
Tyler ISD auction includes final portable building
Couple Picnic
Quick picnic during calm before the storm in Bergfeld Park
Nacogdoches Hospital Can Hit The Road
SETrac bring emergency mobile medical units to East Texas
Court documents show Webb pleaded guilty to charges that could send her to prison for up to 10...
Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud