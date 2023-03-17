Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County Habitat for Humanity names new CEO

Mary Alice Guidry, CEO
Mary Alice Guidry, CEO
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Habitat for Humanity of Smith County named their new CEO on Friday.

Habitat said Mary Alice Guidry joined the Habitat team after serving six years on its Board of Directors, serving terms as Secretary, as well as President. She is a licensed architect with nine years of experience as a Senior Project Manager with Fitzpatrick Architects, Inc.

“I’m a dreamer, focused on possibilities of innovation and creativity.” Guidry said. “As a licensed architect, I’m educated in current design and construction trends, as well as sustainability and affordable housing issues. I think this knowledge, paired with my imaginative outlook, will be beneficial in HFHSC moving forward. My goal is for Smith County Habitat to set precedents in our programs, making affiliates nationwide seek out our team’s direction and expertise.”

Guidry’s role will officially commence in early July. The affiliate said they plan to hold a meet-and-greet event for the new CEO later this spring.

