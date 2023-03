NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the freeze preparations the gardens are taking before Sunday night. Because of the warmer weather over the past few weeks, the plants are in full bloom. The gardens are also protecting the plants for the spring plant sale in a couple of weeks.

The gardens are also protecting the plants for the spring plant sale in a couple of weeks. (KTRE)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.