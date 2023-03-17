Severe weather downs trees, power lines in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Powerful winds knocked debris, trash cans and tree limbs onto roads and even on a few power lines in the Troup area early Friday morning.

A crew from the Whitehouse Fire Department responded to a small fire caused by a tree limb on a power line along South Front Street.

Oncor arrived around 2:00 a.m. to remove the tree limb before the sparking caused further problems. The road was closed for several hours while crews worked at the scene.

Power was out in this neighborhood as well as others in Smith County. Overnight, nearly 1,500 homes and business were affected by outages.

Portions of the north side of Whitehouse along Texas Highway 110 were in the dark, as well as traffic signals in the area.

Oncor has asked residents to report any outages and not assume neighbors have already done so.

