Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on three charges of indecency with a child.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on three charges of indecency with a child.

Edgar Eduardo Vargas-Izquierdo, 22, is a Mexican national with a tattoo that reads “N:OW” on his right shoulder, according to a post from the sheriff’s office. Additional charges are also pending against him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (936) 560-7777.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Flat tire started chase which ended in officer-involved death in Longview
Report: Flat tire started chase which ended in officer-involved death in Longview
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms likely for northern East Texas
Coffee City police chief warns of impersonator making traffic stops
Hot air balloons sailing over a sunset.
The Great Texas Balloon Race returns with a star-studded country music lineup
WEBXTRA: East Texan says Tyler railroad tracks damaged his vehicle
East Texan says Tyler railroad tracks damaged his vehicle

Latest News

Tyler Downtown Specialist Garret Hope
4 properties in downtown Tyler set for renovation
Tyler Downtown Specialist Garret Hope
WebXtra: 4 properties in downtown Tyler set for renovation
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child
Coffee City is at risk of closing down city operations
WebXtra: Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator