Man in handicap scooter injured in wreck on Tyler loop
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man driving a four-wheel handicap scooter has been taken to a Tyler hospital following a wreck on Loop 323 in Smith County.
According to Batallion Chief Brian Fairchild, the man was hit by a pickup around 3:55 p.m.
The man was traveling with a dog. The man is expected to be OK, Fairchild said.
At the scene was a crushed scooter and gloves, a lighter, tool box and a bottle of tea scattered on the ground.
